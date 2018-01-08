hhemp.co
About this product
* 100% Hemp CBG+CBD Flower
* No Seed, No Stem, No Trim, No Filler, No Preservative.
* USA grown, triple lab-tested, non-GMO, non-psychoactive, and less than 0.3% Total THC.
Ultra Entourage: CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the health benefits are amplified.
Store in a dark place, away from sunlight. Do not leave the product in your car
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
