Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
10,031 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
40% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
