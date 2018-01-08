About this product

Mystery Weed, also known as “Mystery Kush,” is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing OG Kush X an unknown hybrid strain. Obviously, this bud gets its name from the lack of information about its second parent. Nonetheless, Mystery Weed has been pretty consistently measured at having a THC level that can range from 16-18% on average, depending on the breeder. Even with so little info about it, Mystery Weed is known to pack some pretty indica heavy full body effects. The high starts with a happy lift that boosts your mood and infuses your very being with a sense of deep relaxation and calm. As these feelings build, your body will start to become more and more sedated as a body buzz creeps over you, leaving you sleepy and couch-locked with a sharp pang of hunger. Because of these effects, Mystery Weed is a patient favorite for treating conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, nausea, and appetite loss.