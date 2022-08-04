Mellow earthiness with smooth fruity hints and a mild peppery aftertaste derive from the Gelato strain. With live rosin and 25mg of Delta-9 THC from hemp, embrace tranquility from this NorCal hybrid.



Included / Specs

-10x Gelato Live Rosin Gummies

-25mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per gummy

-5mg of live rosin per gummy

-Vegan and gluten-free



What is live rosin? It's a terpene-rich golden sap pressed from bubble hash crafted with fresh, uncured hemp. In turn, it renders a complete or "live" terpene profile.Terpenes provide both flavor and synergy with Delta-9 from hemp. With live rosin, we can deliver the unique properties of Gelato in soft, chewy confections.



Purplish with golden hairs, this indica-skewed hybrid originates from the San Francisco Bay Area. Its taste is earthy yet mellow with fruity undertones.Even in its hemp rendition, its primary terpene is caryophyllene. This terpene has the unusual ability to bind to cannabinoid receptors, which may help explain the strain's "physical" effects.



Because the Delta-9 is hemp-derived and below the 0.3% concentration limit, our Gelato Live Rosin Gummies are legal in all 50 states.So no matter where you are in the country, the calming bliss of this Northern California strain is just a bite (or few) away.