HONEY®
About this product
Blue Dream by HONEY® is a versatile oil that tends to affect men and women differently at first. Characteristic anticipated effects for women tend to experience mood elevation and levity more while men tend to find Blue Dream slightly intoxicating similar to alcohol. Mind expansive qualities make Blue Dream the go-to strain for musicians, dancers and creatives. Some may experience drowsiness. Others will delight in the inability to sustain linear thinking. Effects range from happy, creative to body high, and relaxing.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!