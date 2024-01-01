We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Hy Leaf
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
17 products
Tinctures & Sublingual
Spray Nine (300mg Nano THC)
by Hy Leaf
5.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Doctor Dollar
by Hy Leaf
5.0
(
1
)
Beverages
Relax Nine (Blue Raspberry) 15mg Nano THC Shot
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Relax Nine (Mix Berry) 15mg Nano THC Shot
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Craft Nine Watermelon Seltzer (25mg Nano THC Per Can)
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Craft Nine Mango Seltzer (25mg Nano THC Per Can)
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Beast Nine Energy Drink 25 mg (Purple Beast)
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Beast Nine Energy Drink 25 mg (Red Beast)
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Craft Nine Mix Berry Seltzer (25mg Nano THC Per Can)
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Focus Nine (Fruit Punch) 15mg Nano THC Shot
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Beast Nine Energy Drink 25 mg (Green Beast)
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Beast Syrup 800mg Nano THC (Purple Diesel)
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Focus Nine (Orange Cream) 15mg Nano THC Shot
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Beast Syrup 800mg Nano THC (Green Diesel)
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Beast Syrup 800mg Nano THC (Red Diesel)
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Craft Nine Orange Seltzer (25mg Nano THC Per Can)
by Hy Leaf
Beverages
Beast Nine Soda (100mg Nano THC Drink)
by Hy Leaf
Home
Brands
Hy Leaf
Catalog
Edibles