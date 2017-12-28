I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Northern Lights autoflowering seeds can be grown indoors and outdoors to easily produce high-yielding plants. This 90% / 10% Sativa strain can reach levels of THC up to 18%. Expect a deep mental and physical relaxation with this strain and users can also expect to feel blissful, upbeat, topping it off with a state of deep relaxation and sleepiness. The spicy and sweet flavors of this strain complement each other and users can also expect to taste strong notes of citrus. Because of the deeply relaxed state that this strain provides, consumers can expect to reduce the symptoms of pain and bust stress.
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!