Northern Lights feminized is a high-yielding strain that can be grown easily indoors and outdoors. This 90% Indica / 10% Sativa strain can produce levels of up to 18% THC with flowers showing in as little as 9 weeks. The scent and flavors of Northern Lights is a tantalizing delight for the user with notes of citrus, lemon, skunk and pine. Notorious for its sticky buds and its ability to provide a unique high that makes the user feel pumped with energy and creativity, Northern Lights can be consumed for an all-day high. This strain has been known to be effective for depression, pain and stress.
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
