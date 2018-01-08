I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
OG Kush feminized is an infamous marijuana strain that can produce incredibly high yields, especially when grown indoors. These feminized seeds produce 75% Indica / 25% Sativa hybrid plants with THC levels of up to 19%. Expect strong scents of pine with flavors of lemon, herbs and spice. This strain produces an upbeat happy and uplifting feeling with waves of euphoric bliss that can be felt throughout the entire body. OG Kush has been known to be effective in combating the symptoms of ADHD, depression, insomnia and PTSD. This strain can also be used to reduce pain and stress.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!