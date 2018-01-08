About this product

OG Kush feminized is an infamous marijuana strain that can produce incredibly high yields, especially when grown indoors. These feminized seeds produce 75% Indica / 25% Sativa hybrid plants with THC levels of up to 19%. Expect strong scents of pine with flavors of lemon, herbs and spice. This strain produces an upbeat happy and uplifting feeling with waves of euphoric bliss that can be felt throughout the entire body. OG Kush has been known to be effective in combating the symptoms of ADHD, depression, insomnia and PTSD. This strain can also be used to reduce pain and stress.