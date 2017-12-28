About this strain
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,576 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!