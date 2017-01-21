About this product

Gelato is a pretty intense high and a solid choice for relaxing while still keeping focus. Keeping it UNREFINED preserves the great up-front fruit flavor with hints of earthy Kush on the exhale.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.