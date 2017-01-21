About this product

KAYA Mys•Stix are terpene-enhanced, cannabis distillate cartridges available in Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica varieties—color-coded for your convenience. The distillate is made from premium, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis which then undergoes a solvent-free distillation process. The sleek and efficient cartridge is durable and tamper-proof while offering a smooth, effortless draw thanks to the Jupiter C-Cell Core technology.



• Infused with strain-specific natural terpenes

• No MCT, PEG, or VG

• Discrete, easy, and convenient introduction into to your KAYA vaping experience

Potency:

• 450mg minimum active cannabinoids



When to use: Mys•Stix are an easy, convenient and affordable introduction to vaping.