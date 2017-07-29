KIND Concentrates
K.I.N.D. Resin
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
The K.I.N.D. Resin production process involves only strain-specific, whole plant flower in order to preserve cannabinoids and natural taste. Our K.I.N.D. Resin products test at minimum level of THC of 70%, which guarantees the ultimate experience of a clean and natural cannabis. K.I.N.D. Resin THC cartridges are available in 500mg and 1000mg variants.
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
