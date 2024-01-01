We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Local Flower
Weeding Out The Ordinary
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
21 products
Hash
Temple Ball Hash
by Local Flower
5.0
(
1
)
Rosin
Mac Daddy Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Two Scoops Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Gas Breath Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Purple Larry Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Skywalker Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Notorious OG Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Candy Land Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
GMO x Glue Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Raspberry Beret Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Sour Tangie Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Crescendo Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Lemon Sickle Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Jungle Cake Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Lemon Royale Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Banana Sherbet Live Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Green Crack Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Banana Cream x Sherbet Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Lemon Vuitton Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Candy Store Rosin
by Local Flower
Rosin
Cherry Gorilla Rosin
by Local Flower
Home
Brands
Local Flower
Catalog
Concentrates