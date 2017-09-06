About this product
Strain Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
CBD Content: 30.5%
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene & Beta-Caryophyllene
100% Organic
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Fruity Pebbles combines the genetics of three California boutique strains: Green Ribbon, Tahoe Alien, and Grand Daddy Purple. This top shelf flower has a distinct citrus aroma and very frosty appearance. If you choose to smoke, the smoking experience is very smooth, and its terpenes give it the flavor of wild berries, tropical fruit, and a hint of spice.
This is a powerful medicinal strain, boasting an ASTONISHING CBD percentage of 30.5%. The dominant terpenes give this strain anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, pro-digestive, and anti-carcinogenic effects. The feeling is overall energizing but also mentally relaxing at the same time.
Start your day with a big bowl of fruity pebbles :)
Tahoe Alien is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid by Alien Genetics that will carry you straight into the cosmos. Bred by combining Tahoe OG Kush with Alien Kush, this phenotype inherits a subtle earthy aroma with notes of lemon and pine. Where this celestial strain really shines, however, is in its potency; prepare yourself for a full-body abduction that leaves behind stress, pain, insomnia, and nausea. While Tahoe Alien buds mature as early as 56 days, a 9-week flowering time is recommended for additional density and a more sedative effect.
We are constantly searching for new products on a daily basis. If something catches our eye, we start looking into the background of the company and the farm. One of the first things we check for is a 100% organic grow - we reject any product using synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. We then check the lab reports for legal compliance, cannabinoid concentrations, and terpene levels. If the product passes this test, we purchase a small sample size.
When we receive a sample, we check the aroma, observe the terpenes and hairs under an intense light, take photos, and then save a portion for archival purposes. We then have at least three team members try the product. In the case of flower, we use both vaporizers and combustion. While testing we take down notes, then have a discussion about the product, and finally come to a consensus about various aspects of the product and provide ratings on a scale of 1-10. After we’re done, we record all the data into the CBDatabase, compare the ratings per column, then make a decision on whether or not it deserves to be added to the Lux Pharms product lineup.