We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Madame Munchie
Medicated California-made French Edibles
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Cannabis
Madame Munchie products
13 products
Cookies
COOKIE MONSTER French Macaron Cookies 100mg 2 Pack
by Madame Munchie
5.0
(
1
)
Cookies
Dark Chocolate French Macaron Cookie Bite MINI MACS Cookies 100mg 5 Pack
by Madame Munchie
Pre-rolls
Hybrid FLEUR 23% THC Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7 Pack
by Madame Munchie
Cookies
Chocolate Chip French Madeleine Cookie MINI MADS Cookies 100mg 10 Pack
by Madame Munchie
Cookies
DIVORCE CAKE Vanilla & White Chocolate Macaron Cookies 100mg 2 Pack
by Madame Munchie
Cookies
Peanut Butter Chocolate Royale Cup Macaron Cookies 100mg 2 Pack
by Madame Munchie
Cooking
COCONUT OIL Cooking Edible or Topical Oil 1,000mg Jar
by Madame Munchie
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate French Macaron Cookie Bite MINI MACS Cookies 40mg 2 Pack
by Madame Munchie
Cookies
COOKIE MONSTER French Macaron Cookie 50mg Single Pack
by Madame Munchie
Chocolates
White Chocolate Macaron Cookie Bite MINI MACS Cookies 100mg 5 Pack
by Madame Munchie
Condiments
CHOCO HAZE Chocolate Hazelnut Spread 100mg Jar
by Madame Munchie
Cookies
French Madeleine Cookie Sponge Cake MINI MADS Cookies 100mg 10 Pack
by Madame Munchie
Cookies
Peanut Butter & Chocolate ROYALE CUP French Macaron Cookie 50mg Single Pack
by Madame Munchie
Home
Brands
Madame Munchie
Catalog