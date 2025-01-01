  • Madame Munchie Cookie Monster French Macarons straight from the oven!
  • Madame Munchie Mini Mads and Choco Haze - French madeleine cookies and chocolate hazelnut spread.
  • Friends enjoy dipping into Madame Munchie Choco Haze chocolate and hazelnut (think Nutella) spread.
  • Madame Munchie is an award-winning, women-owned & operated, LGBTQ+ seed-to-sale full-spectrum maker.
Madame Munchie

Medicated California-made French Edibles
Product image for COOKIE MONSTER French Macaron Cookies 100mg 2 Pack
Cookies
COOKIE MONSTER French Macaron Cookies 100mg 2 Pack
Product image for Peanut Butter & Chocolate ROYALE CUP French Macaron Cookie 50mg Single Pack
Cookies
Peanut Butter & Chocolate ROYALE CUP French Macaron Cookie 50mg Single Pack
Product image for Peanut Butter Chocolate Royale Cup Macaron Cookies 100mg 2 Pack
Cookies
Peanut Butter Chocolate Royale Cup Macaron Cookies 100mg 2 Pack
Product image for Dark Chocolate French Macaron Cookie Bite MINI MACS Cookies 100mg 5 Pack
Cookies
Dark Chocolate French Macaron Cookie Bite MINI MACS Cookies 100mg 5 Pack
Product image for White Chocolate Macaron Cookie Bite MINI MACS Cookies 100mg 5 Pack
Chocolates
White Chocolate Macaron Cookie Bite MINI MACS Cookies 100mg 5 Pack
Product image for COCONUT OIL Cooking Edible or Topical Oil 1,000mg Jar
Cooking
COCONUT OIL Cooking Edible or Topical Oil 1,000mg Jar
Product image for Dark Chocolate French Macaron Cookie Bite MINI MACS Cookies 40mg 2 Pack
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate French Macaron Cookie Bite MINI MACS Cookies 40mg 2 Pack
Product image for COOKIE MONSTER French Macaron Cookie 50mg Single Pack
Cookies
COOKIE MONSTER French Macaron Cookie 50mg Single Pack
Product image for DIVORCE CAKE Vanilla & White Chocolate Macaron Cookies 100mg 2 Pack
Cookies
DIVORCE CAKE Vanilla & White Chocolate Macaron Cookies 100mg 2 Pack
Product image for CHOCO HAZE Chocolate Hazelnut Spread 100mg Jar
Condiments
CHOCO HAZE Chocolate Hazelnut Spread 100mg Jar
Product image for Chocolate Chip French Madeleine Cookie MINI MADS Cookies 100mg 10 Pack
Cookies
Chocolate Chip French Madeleine Cookie MINI MADS Cookies 100mg 10 Pack
Product image for French Madeleine Cookie Sponge Cake MINI MADS Cookies 100mg 10 Pack
Cookies
French Madeleine Cookie Sponge Cake MINI MADS Cookies 100mg 10 Pack
