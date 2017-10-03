Blue Dream

STRAINS Live Resin Disposable - Blue Dream

TYPE: Sativa
GENETICS: Blueberry x Haze
TASTING NOTES: Berries, Sweet, Pine
CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Dessert Profile

Our New MFUSED STRAINS All-In-One Vape represents the cutting-edge of high-potency cannabis experiences. Now with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes, this vape offers a nuanced and true-to-life cannabis flavor profile that's unparalleled in the industry. Designed with convenience in mind, our vapes require no additional parts and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging. Its slim and discreet design makes it the perfect on-the-go companion, with high-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance and uninterrupted elevation. Join the ranks of true cannabis connoisseurs and discover the future of cannabis consumption. Experience the MFUSED™ difference and enjoy the True Spirit of Cannabis.

+ High Potency & Purity THC Distillate with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes
+ Slim & Powerful All-In-One Vaporizer
+ Full Rechargeable Device via Micro-USB
+ Optimized Airflow for Smoother and Bigger Hits
+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




