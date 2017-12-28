About this product

Auto Northern Lights is a pure indica and is one of the most strong and famous cannabis strains. This is the autofllowering version of our Northern Lights. The taste is pungent with a sweet aftertaste, but it is somehow more round than the regular version. As a typical indica the effect is strong, producing a high level of relaxation for the body and the mind. Outdoors it can grow bigger when it receives the right amount of space and light. This strain is very uniform and it performs well in both soil and hydro.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: Autoflowering Female

Indoor/Outdoor

75% Indica 25% Ruderalis

Flowering Time: 5,5-6 weeks

Yield: up to 120 gr per plant indoor, up to 250 gr per plant outdoor

THC: Up to 15%



