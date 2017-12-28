Ministry of Cannabis
Auto Northern Lights
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Auto Northern Lights is a pure indica and is one of the most strong and famous cannabis strains. This is the autofllowering version of our Northern Lights. The taste is pungent with a sweet aftertaste, but it is somehow more round than the regular version. As a typical indica the effect is strong, producing a high level of relaxation for the body and the mind. Outdoors it can grow bigger when it receives the right amount of space and light. This strain is very uniform and it performs well in both soil and hydro.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: Autoflowering Female
Indoor/Outdoor
75% Indica 25% Ruderalis
Flowering Time: 5,5-6 weeks
Yield: up to 120 gr per plant indoor, up to 250 gr per plant outdoor
THC: Up to 15%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-northern-lights-feminized
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
