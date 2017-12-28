MJ Productions
Northern Lights
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Northern Lights #5 is a widely-popular, significantly potent (THC levels reported reaching 26%), 95/5, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid said to be the most potent member of the Northern Lights line. Bred from (possibly) Afghani and Thai strains, this not-ideal-for-beginners, earthy, hash and citrus hybrid often induces easily distracted (what?) yet sociable, relaxing and contented effects.
Northern Lights effects
2,353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
