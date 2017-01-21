Neutron Genetics
Gelato Shatter 1g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Dab on the sweet flavors of Neutron Genetics Gelato Shatter. Experience the full spectrum of lavender, citrus, and berry that will rush your tastebuds. Neutron Genetics Gelato leaves cannasseurs lit with creative ideas and an eccentric euphoria.
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
