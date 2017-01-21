PUREXTRACTS
Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.
Gelato (also known as “Larry Bird”) is another standout strain from Cookie Fam Genetics. Its parents are outstanding all their own, but when combined they create a new flavorful dessert-like experience that can be enjoyed by anyone. Its flowers combine dark purple hues, bright orange hairs, and a frosty coat of trichomes. It’s known to create heavy physical relaxation and deep euphoria, but those with a high tolerance will find themselves mentally clear enough to stay productive and creative while enjoying Gelato at any time of the day.
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
