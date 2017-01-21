About this product

Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.



Gelato (also known as “Larry Bird”) is another standout strain from Cookie Fam Genetics. Its parents are outstanding all their own, but when combined they create a new flavorful dessert-like experience that can be enjoyed by anyone. Its flowers combine dark purple hues, bright orange hairs, and a frosty coat of trichomes. It’s known to create heavy physical relaxation and deep euphoria, but those with a high tolerance will find themselves mentally clear enough to stay productive and creative while enjoying Gelato at any time of the day.