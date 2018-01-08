About this product

Place the F9 radial air mover beneath your grow table to prevent stagnant, water-logged air that causes plant-killing molds and fungus. This low-profile air mover fits easily into grow rooms and circulates 925 cubic feet of air per minute. Connect up to six F9s on a single 15-amp circuit. This easy-to-carry unit has no lights to ensure total darkness during night cycles. Why put your plants at risk? Add the F9 air mover to promote a clean growing environment for your crop.