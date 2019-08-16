Seed Bank
These Auto Quarter Pounder Seeds are the result of a 2 year breeding program with exceptional Brazilian genetics, creating this very powerful strain that was bred for very generous yields.
Auto Quarter Pounder is ready around 80 to 85 days after germination which is a little longer than other Autos, but the additional grow time is needed for this strain to ensure maximum potency and yield size.
The plants grow larger than most and will easily reach up to 2 meters tall in the right conditions.
Auto Quarter Pounder will amaze even the seasoned grower, with its predominately Indica genetics and appearance, the heavy handed effect also has a sweet and sour, citrus-like aroma and taste.
Auto Quarter Pounder Strain Genetic Information
Seedbank Canuk Seeds
Sex Feminized
Variety Mostly Sativa
Flowering Type Autoflowering
Flowering Time 85 days from seed
Where to Grow Indoor, Greenhouse, Outdoor
Taste / Flavor Citrus, Sour, Sweet
Plant Height up to 2m tall
CBD Content High
THC Content 25%
Yield 6 oz. per plant with co2 under 1000 hps, or outdoors in the south
Medical users will find the effects of Auto Quarter Pounder Strain to be a perfect relief of pain, nausea, and appetite loss. These Auto Quarter Pounder seeds produce very large solid plants with great yields.
