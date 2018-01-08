Seed Bank
O.G. Kush seeds are a legendary cannabis strain that almost everyone has heard of and one that everyone should try at least once in their lifetime! OG Kush stands for Ocean Grown Kush and the genetics are a combination of Hindu Kush and Chemdawg. The O.G. Kush plant is a special breed with a distinct aroma and strong, long-lasting effects that have become the signature of OG Kush and its many descendants.
OG Kush is most commonly used to treat migraine headaches, ADD/ADHD, and stress disorders.
Characteristics of the O.G. Kush Strain
Suitable for both indoors and outdoors
Sex: Feminized Seeds
Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa
Cross: Chemdawg & Hindu Kush
Indoor flowering period: 50-65 days
Outdoor harvest time: Late-September
OG Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
