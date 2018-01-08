About this product

O.G. Kush seeds are a legendary cannabis strain that almost everyone has heard of and one that everyone should try at least once in their lifetime! OG Kush stands for Ocean Grown Kush and the genetics are a combination of Hindu Kush and Chemdawg. The O.G. Kush plant is a special breed with a distinct aroma and strong, long-lasting effects that have become the signature of OG Kush and its many descendants.



OG Kush is most commonly used to treat migraine headaches, ADD/ADHD, and stress disorders.



Characteristics of the O.G. Kush Strain

Suitable for both indoors and outdoors

Sex: Feminized Seeds

Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa

Cross: Chemdawg & Hindu Kush

Indoor flowering period: 50-65 days

Outdoor harvest time: Late-September



Order your OG Kush Seeds before they're gone, as this O.G. Kush Strain is second to none!