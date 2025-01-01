We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
SEED & SOIL
Cannabis seeds and plants for everyone 21+
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
SEED & SOIL products
37 products
Seeds
Feminized Cannabis Seeds | Blueberry Muffin | Humboldt Seed Company
by SEED & SOIL
Clones
Feminized Seed Grown Plants | Blueberry Muffin | Humboldt Seed Company
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Regular Cannabis Seeds | Omaha Bias | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Regular Cannabis Seeds | Blue Dream | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Regular Cannabis Seeds | Blueberry Wine 1:1 | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Regular Cannabis Seeds | Persephone's Tonic 1:1 | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Clones
Feminized Seed Grown Plants | Hella Jelly | Humboldt Seed Company
by SEED & SOIL
Clones
Feminized Seed Grown Plants | Dankincense | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Regular Cannabis Seeds | Joint Relief 1:1 | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Feminized Cannabis Seeds | Jelly Spice | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Regular Cannabis Seeds | Caramel Headband | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Regular Cannabis Seeds | Parfait Dropper | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Feminized Autoflower Seeds | Magic Melon Auto | Humboldt Seed Company
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Feminized Cannabis Seeds | Hella Jelly | Humboldt Seed Company
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Regular Cannabis Seeds | Dankincense | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Regular Cannabis Seeds | Banana Tango | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Feminized Autoflower Seeds | Stargazer Auto | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Clones
Feminized Autoflower Plants | Magic Melon Auto | Humboldt Seed Company
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Regular Cannabis Seeds | Tangie in the Sun | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Feminized Cannabis Seeds | Dankincense | Seed & Soil
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Feminized Cannabis Seeds | Emerald Fire OG | Humboldt Seed Company
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Regular Cannabis Seeds | Squirt | Humboldt Seed Company
by SEED & SOIL
Seeds
Feminized Cannabis Seeds | All Gas OG | Humboldt Seed Company
by SEED & SOIL
Clones
Feminized Autoflower Plants | Sour Apple Auto | Humboldt Seed Company
by SEED & SOIL
1
2
Home
Brands
SEED & SOIL
Catalog