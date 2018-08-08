About this product
Multiple High Times Cannabis Cup Winner
Strain Info
Northern Lights is said to hail from Seattle, and can be traced back to the 70s. She worked her way across the globe, eventually reaching the Netherlands, where breeders worked their magic and in 1985 created the commercial herb we’ve all grown to know and love. She soon went on to win a variety of awards, including the top Indica Prize in the first ever High Times Cannabis Cup – an accolade she was awarded again in 1990 and 1997.
Originally a cross between two landrace strains, Thai and Afghani, Northern Lights Auto is almost pure Indica, at around 90% to 95% – so her potency and hard-hitting sedative qualities come as no surprise. The quintessential two-hit-and-quit strain, even the most seasoned tokers are advised to go steady.
Enjoy her responsibly, and Northern Lights will induce a soaring cerebral high followed by a deep and heavy body stone and some serious munchies. It’s definitely a strain to be reserved for times when the diary is clear!
Growing Northern Lights Autoflower
At around 3 feet tall, Northern Lights Autoflower is an easy strain to grow. As well as flowering automatically, it’s naturally resilient to fungus, pests and mold, and sturdy in structure. Indoor growers favor the Sea of Green setup, with a temperature between 70° and 80°F. After seedlings appear, it’ll take about 7 or 8 weeks til harvest time, for a healthy and hefty yield of around 1.8 ounces of resinous buds per square foot.
About this strain
Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
Northern Lights effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
There’s something in our catalog to cater to every taste – so if you’re hunting for high THC strains, quality landraces, feminized or autoflowering seeds, or the finest hybrid varieties from across the globe, you’re in luck! These high-quality weed seeds come from renowned growers and breeders from the Netherlands and Spain through to Colorado and beyond.
But it’s not all about mind-melting marijuana designed to knock your socks off. With the increasing focus on the therapeutic and medicinal properties of this wonderfully versatile plant, it goes without saying that our shelves are stocked with a massive array of high CBD strains conveniently collected under one roof.
For those new to the ganja growing game, we also stock a wide selection of beginner strains perfect for those with no prior experience in canna-cultivation. By sourcing the very best cannabis strains from the most well-respected international cannabis seed banks, we empower you to choose the right weed seeds for your needs – every step of the way.
All Seed Supreme seeds are available to ship to the USA and can be purchased via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Keep it simple, keep it Seed Supreme.