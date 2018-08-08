Enjoyed responsibly, Northern Lights induces a sweeping mental euphoria that’s as remarkable as the aurora itself! The most famous light show on earth lends its name to one of the most well-known and well-loved cannabis strains on the planet. Here, in autoflowering form, she’s easier to grow than ever before.



Multiple High Times Cannabis Cup Winner



Strain Info



Northern Lights is said to hail from Seattle, and can be traced back to the 70s. She worked her way across the globe, eventually reaching the Netherlands, where breeders worked their magic and in 1985 created the commercial herb we’ve all grown to know and love. She soon went on to win a variety of awards, including the top Indica Prize in the first ever High Times Cannabis Cup – an accolade she was awarded again in 1990 and 1997.



Originally a cross between two landrace strains, Thai and Afghani, Northern Lights Auto is almost pure Indica, at around 90% to 95% – so her potency and hard-hitting sedative qualities come as no surprise. The quintessential two-hit-and-quit strain, even the most seasoned tokers are advised to go steady.



Enjoy her responsibly, and Northern Lights will induce a soaring cerebral high followed by a deep and heavy body stone and some serious munchies. It’s definitely a strain to be reserved for times when the diary is clear!



Growing Northern Lights Autoflower



At around 3 feet tall, Northern Lights Autoflower is an easy strain to grow. As well as flowering automatically, it’s naturally resilient to fungus, pests and mold, and sturdy in structure. Indoor growers favor the Sea of Green setup, with a temperature between 70° and 80°F. After seedlings appear, it’ll take about 7 or 8 weeks til harvest time, for a healthy and hefty yield of around 1.8 ounces of resinous buds per square foot.

