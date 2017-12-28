SkyBlue Vapor™
SkyBlue Vapor™ Slim Oil Cartridge - 510 Thread
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Sleek, discreet, and effective. These are all the words that come to mind when considering SkyBlue's slim essential oil atomizer. This is the smallest, lightest, and most versatile essential oil atomizer that we offer. This atomizer is unlike many others; it is 100% leak proof! In combination with our "Click" Lock atomizer design, it is the perfect choice for a pocket sized essential oil diffuser. All essential oil atomizers come with a universal tank adapter. This means you can fill the tank yourself or unscrew and replace with any pre-filled cartridge with the same size threading!
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
