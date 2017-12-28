About this product

Sleek, discreet, and effective. These are all the words that come to mind when considering SkyBlue's slim essential oil atomizer. This is the smallest, lightest, and most versatile essential oil atomizer that we offer. This atomizer is unlike many others; it is 100% leak proof! In combination with our "Click" Lock atomizer design, it is the perfect choice for a pocket sized essential oil diffuser. All essential oil atomizers come with a universal tank adapter. This means you can fill the tank yourself or unscrew and replace with any pre-filled cartridge with the same size threading!