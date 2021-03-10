About this product

Description

A smooth and balanced anytime strain with sweet berry and pine notes, Blue Dream is known to calm as it boosts happy vibes and creativity. It’s no wonder it is a crowd pleaser in all its forms. If you want to experience it in its natural state, Canna River's Delta 8 Flower is the way to go.



Specifications

15% - 17% Delta-8 and CBD

Farm Bill Compliant

Grown in the USA

Third-Party Tested

Analytical Documentation



Warning

This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.

