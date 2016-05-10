9 Pound Hammer Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Jack the Ripper ~ Hell's Angel Og ~ Gooberry:
9lb Hammer is named how it is for a reason: This strain almost immediately hits users over the head with its heavy-duty body sedation. The mind isn't completely left out as 9lb Hammer's effects can feel as though it alters the user's perception; making sounds or colors take on a new intensity.
9 lb Hammer effects
Reported by real people like you
728 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
