Stash House
9 Pound Hammer Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Don't be intimidated by the name, 9 Pound Hammer was bred for relief. This cultivar is known to inspire rest in even the busiest of minds. We like this profile for the notes of light citrus and herbal accents with a middle note of baking spices.
Fragrance: Citrus Zest, Pine Forest, Spice
Effect: Restful, Calming
9 lb Hammer effects
Reported by real people like you
727 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
