The Hemp Collect
Wholesale and Individual Quality Products
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Vaping
Edibles
Concentrates
Other
Cannabis
Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers
11 products
Vape pens
Hi-Lites THCa Disposable: Cake Badder
by The Hemp Collect
Vape pens
THCa Vape Cartridge: 1 Gram
by The Hemp Collect
Batteries & Power
Modern Herb Co. Palm Battery
by The Hemp Collect
Vape pens
THCa Live Resin Cartridge Uncut: Anytime Wedding Cake
by The Hemp Collect
Vape pens
THCa Live Resin Cartridge Uncut: Knockout Purple Hindu Kush
by The Hemp Collect
Vape pens
THCa Live Resin Cartridge Uncut: Anytime Dogwalker
by The Hemp Collect
Vape pens
Live Resin THCp Vape Cartridge: 2g
by The Hemp Collect
Vape pens
THCa Live Resin Cartridge Uncut: Knockout Larry OG
by The Hemp Collect
Vape pens
THCa Live Resin Uncut Pod Refill: Daytrip
by The Hemp Collect
Vape pens
THCA Live Resin Disposable Uncut: Anytime
by The Hemp Collect
Vape pens
Live Resin THCp Disposable: 3g
by The Hemp Collect
