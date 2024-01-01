We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Farm to Label Cannabis in The Berkshires
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
10 products
Gummies
Sun-Up Gummies 100mg 20-pack
by The Pass
1.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Knockout Gummies 100mg 20-pack
by The Pass
Gummies
Lemon Gummies 100mg 20-pack
by The Pass
THC 99%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Daily Rind Tincture
by The Pass
Tinctures & Sublingual
Ginger Turmeric Tincture
by The Pass
THC 250.2%
Candy
Midnight Mints
by The Pass
Gummies
Cherry Gummies 100mg 20-pack
by The Pass
Tinctures & Sublingual
Hint of Mint & Lemon Tincture
by The Pass
Gummies
Strawberry Gummies 100mg 20-pack
by The Pass
THC 99%
Gummies
Tropical Gummies 100mg 20-pack
by The Pass
THC 99%
