About this product

TheSeedPharm.com OG Kush Marijuana Seeds are one of the most famous varieties of the marijuana world, a legendary strain, popular around the world, and currently in record demand in countries like the United States, OG Kush Marijuana Seeds resin-packed buds selling at unprecedented prices. Much of this is due to its delicious lime and diesel flavor, along with its prize-winning potency, making OG Kush Marijuana Seeds a favorite for many growers. We offer you this top 10 fact-sheet so that you can learn everything you need about this fantastic strain.