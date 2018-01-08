The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
TheSeedPharm.com OG Kush Marijuana Seeds are one of the most famous varieties of the marijuana world, a legendary strain, popular around the world, and currently in record demand in countries like the United States, OG Kush Marijuana Seeds resin-packed buds selling at unprecedented prices. Much of this is due to its delicious lime and diesel flavor, along with its prize-winning potency, making OG Kush Marijuana Seeds a favorite for many growers. We offer you this top 10 fact-sheet so that you can learn everything you need about this fantastic strain.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
