About this product
There’s no limits when dreaming with a balanced high, cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Crossing Blueberry and Haze, Blue Dream serves up bold, sweet blue and red berries with a scoop of uplifting energy for creative endeavors. Blue Dream originated in California, achieving legendary status among West Coast strains, and quickly became one of the most-sought after flowers.
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis
- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems
- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site
- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor
- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand
- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality
About this strain
Updated February 2022
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
Blue Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Available in:
Pouches - 3.5g (1/8oz), 7g (1/4oz), 14g (1/2oz), and 28g (1oz)
Pre-Rolls - 3.5g 7pk and 14g 28pk