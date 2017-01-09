About this product

Being a Blueberry and a selected Haze 50/50 hybrid, you get the best of both worlds with this strain of cannabis. Blue Dream grows fast and develops into a big, wide plant. She produces very high yields, ready for reaping in mid October when grown outdoors.

Blue Dream is definitely a good choice for commercial growers, respectively high yields in an indoor set-up, where it takes her 9 weeks to develop her insanely big flower clusters. 1000 grams per 1000-watt light is a fairly standard indoor harvest for Blue Dream and she’s notoriously resistant to powdery mildew. Clones of Blue Dream also root quickly and consistently as well, making it a cultivator’s dream plant to grow. The buds have large dense yet fluffy popcorn-shaped bright neon green nugs with amber and blue hairs and rich blue undertones. The production of resin is remarkable.

Blue Dream has a delicious aroma of sweet blueberry pie and a taste of sugary sweet blueberries that stays on your tongue long after smoking. Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.