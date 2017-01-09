About this product
Blue Dream is definitely a good choice for commercial growers, respectively high yields in an indoor set-up, where it takes her 9 weeks to develop her insanely big flower clusters. 1000 grams per 1000-watt light is a fairly standard indoor harvest for Blue Dream and she’s notoriously resistant to powdery mildew. Clones of Blue Dream also root quickly and consistently as well, making it a cultivator’s dream plant to grow. The buds have large dense yet fluffy popcorn-shaped bright neon green nugs with amber and blue hairs and rich blue undertones. The production of resin is remarkable.
Blue Dream has a delicious aroma of sweet blueberry pie and a taste of sugary sweet blueberries that stays on your tongue long after smoking. Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
