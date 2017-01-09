About this product

The Blue Dream and Ruderalis cross has resulted in the “Blue Dream Auto”. Blue Dream Auto is simply the auto-flowering version of the cult classic in the California medical cannabis scene.

Producing fast crops indoors and going unnoticed outdoors, Blue Dream Auto is suitable for growers of all levels. It is recommended to add 30% of coco to the soil mix and to water it frequently but in small amounts. Its structure is typically Sativa; long and rangy, with a dense bud structure helping pump up yields to 400+ g/m2 indoor. Later in flowering it packs on some serious trichome production and in the right conditions she turns blue, offering extra swag appeal.

Blue Dream Auto has deep flavor and aroma, with notes of blueberries, haze, pine, incense and spices. The long-lasting effect is powerful, physical and cerebral. The addition of the Ruderalis genetics make for a slightly more grassy skunk taste but this will dissipate with a longer cure.