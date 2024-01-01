We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Vital
Vital is Arizona's original cannabis brand!
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
18 products
Tinctures & Sublingual
Vital Tincture 10:1 1000mg CBD 100mg THC
by Vital
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Blue Raspberry [10pk] (100mg)
by Vital
2.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Vital Grape Gummies 100mg 10pack
by Vital
Condiments
Vital Peanut Butter 100mg - 4 oz jar
by Vital
THC 100%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Vital Tincture 1:1 100mg CBD and 100mg THC
by Vital
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Beverages
Vital Lemonade 100mg 8 ounce
by Vital
THC 100%
Beverages
Vital Fruit Punch 100mg 8 ounce
by Vital
THC 100%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Vital Tincture 4:1 400mg CBD and 100mg THC
by Vital
THC 100%
CBD 400%
Gummies
Vital Watermelon Slices Gummies 100mg 10pack
by Vital
THC 100%
Gummies
Vital Peach Gummies 100mg 10pack
by Vital
Gummies
Vital Sour Sensi Stripes 100mg 10pack
by Vital
THC 100%
Gummies
Vital Cherry Gummies 100mg 10pack
by Vital
THC 100%
Gummies
Black Cherry [10pk] (100mg)
by Vital
Gummies
Watermelon [10pk] (100mg)
by Vital
Gummies
1:1 Blood Orange [10pk] (100mg CBD/100mg
by Vital
Gummies
Cran Raspberry [10pk] (100mg THC/50mg CBN)
by Vital
Gummies
2:1 Kiwi Strawberry [10pk] (200mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Vital
Gummies
Pineapple [10pk] (100mg)
by Vital
Home
Brands
Vital
Catalog
Edibles