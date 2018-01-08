About this product

The Aqua Pipe is one of the few truly mobile waterpipes. The stem can be folded in and out to take up less space. This makes it extremely efficient compared to other waterpipes. In addition to the small size and efficient design, most importantly when you close the stem the water doesn’t spill and you can transport the Aqua Pipe with no risk of spilling.



Another great advantage of the Aqua Pipe is that it is very durable and will not easily break. The body of the pipe is far more durable than most other waterpipes which are typically constructed from glass. The patented phenolic resin bowl is nearly indestructible. It doesn’t melt like plastic and is extremely clean like glass. Clean smoke and sturdy design make this a unique bowl that can be easily screwed in and out of place.