About this product

Blue Dream autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 20% indica and 60% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Blue Dream has been derived from: 19. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 42 to 56 days. Blue Dream autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 75 cm and yields up to 250 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 75 to 125 cm and will yield 200 to 450 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed.



Now in stock and available from 89.00 (5 seeds). Buy the Blue Dream autoflowering seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/blue-dream-autoflowering-seeds