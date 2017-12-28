Wholest
Blue Dream 1000mg Jar
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our jars contains 1000mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids. Our wholest can be vaporized, eaten, or even applied topically in a lotion.
Blue Dream is an infamous sativa dominant hybrid strain that was born and bred in California by crossing Blueberry and Haze. It is consistently among the highest rated cannabis strains by cultivators and consumers alike. This strain provides euphoric, relaxing, and uplifting effects for consumers. Tasting notes include sweet blueberry first impressions with a floral spice Christmasy profile as a base. Blue Dream is a great choice for patients suffering from: stress, depression, pain, headaches, and fatigue.
Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids
High quality glass jars
Non-reactive spill-proof lid
Versatile use case
Strain Specific Experience
Cannabis Terpenes
1000MG
85+% total cannabinoids
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,649 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
