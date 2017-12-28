About this product

We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our jars contains 1000mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids. Our wholest can be vaporized, eaten, or even applied topically in a lotion.



Blue Dream is an infamous sativa dominant hybrid strain that was born and bred in California by crossing Blueberry and Haze. It is consistently among the highest rated cannabis strains by cultivators and consumers alike. This strain provides euphoric, relaxing, and uplifting effects for consumers. Tasting notes include sweet blueberry first impressions with a floral spice Christmasy profile as a base. Blue Dream is a great choice for patients suffering from: stress, depression, pain, headaches, and fatigue.



Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids

High quality glass jars

Non-reactive spill-proof lid

Versatile use case

Strain Specific Experience

Cannabis Terpenes

1000MG

85+% total cannabinoids