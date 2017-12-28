Wholest
Terpenes are the organic compounds present in all plants that give them their unique smell and flavor profiles. Our terpenes are extracted from organically grown cannabis flowers right at harvest in strain specific batches to ensure they remain at their peak potency in our concentrates. We are not blending differed food grade terpenes and synthetically imitating flavor profiles like a of our competitors. We are allowing the natural terpene profiles to shine through and simply concentrating the essential aroma of cultivars that consumers know and love. Terpenes interact synergistically with each other as well as cannabinoids through the entourage effect to provide users with unique experiences. Terpenes can be added to your favorite extracts, tinctures, lotions, recipes, cocktails, the possibilities are endless! Our 1ml glass jars with convenient dropper lid contains around 15 drops.
Blue Dream is an infamous sativa dominant hybrid strain that was born and bred in California by crossing Blueberry and Haze. It is consistently among the highest rated cannabis strains by cultivators and consumers alike. This is a great choice to bring along for a relaxing afternoon picnic. This strain provides euphoric, relaxing, and uplifting effects for consumers as they will enjoy sweet berry first impressions with floral cinnamon piney undertones.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
