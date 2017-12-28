About this product

Terpenes are the organic compounds present in all plants that give them their unique smell and flavor profiles. Our terpenes are extracted from organically grown cannabis flowers right at harvest in strain specific batches to ensure they remain at their peak potency in our concentrates. We are not blending differed food grade terpenes and synthetically imitating flavor profiles like a of our competitors. We are allowing the natural terpene profiles to shine through and simply concentrating the essential aroma of cultivars that consumers know and love. Terpenes interact synergistically with each other as well as cannabinoids through the entourage effect to provide users with unique experiences. Terpenes can be added to your favorite extracts, tinctures, lotions, recipes, cocktails, the possibilities are endless! Our 1ml glass jars with convenient dropper lid contains around 15 drops.



Blue Dream is an infamous sativa dominant hybrid strain that was born and bred in California by crossing Blueberry and Haze. It is consistently among the highest rated cannabis strains by cultivators and consumers alike. This is a great choice to bring along for a relaxing afternoon picnic. This strain provides euphoric, relaxing, and uplifting effects for consumers as they will enjoy sweet berry first impressions with floral cinnamon piney undertones.