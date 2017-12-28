About this product

Strain Type: Sativa-Dominant 70S/30I | Genetics: Blue Dream x Red Mazar Kush



Blue Dream is a classic California hybrid that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Patient's have reported this flower can bring motivation and heightened focus good for daytime use. Also, as the effect builds it is known to bring about an ultra-relaxed body effect, leaving you feeling pain free, hazy and totally calm. Breeder: NorCal Genetics.



X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.