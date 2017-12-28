X-trates
Blue Dream CO2 Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Strain Type: Sativa-Dominant 70S/30I | Genetics: Blue Dream x Red Mazar Kush
Blue Dream is a classic California hybrid that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Patient's have reported this flower can bring motivation and heightened focus good for daytime use. Also, as the effect builds it is known to bring about an ultra-relaxed body effect, leaving you feeling pain free, hazy and totally calm. Breeder: NorCal Genetics.
X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
