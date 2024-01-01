We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Zoots by Ionic
Premium Cannabis Infusions
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
18 products
Tinctures & Sublingual
ZootDrops Kick Back Blend
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
4.0
(
2
)
Brownies
ZootBites Caramel Espresso Brownies - 60mg 6 pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 60%
5.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
ZootDrops Yippee Ki-Yay Blend ZootDrops 100mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
1.0
(
1
)
Candy
Berry ZootRocks 100mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
Candy
Caramel ZootRocks 100mg 20-pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
Candy
Tart Green Apple Rocks 100mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
Candy
4:1 ZootChews Sour Apple 500mg 20-pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
CBD 400%
Candy
Watermelon ZootChews 100mg 20-pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Snack Foods
ZootBites Kooki Dough Blondies - 20mg 2 pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 20%
Beverages
2:1 CBD:THC Lemon ZootDrops - 300mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
CBD 200%
Candy
Lemon Drops 500mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Brownies
ZootBites Caramel Espresso Brownies 20mg 2-pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 20%
Candy
Chili Cinnamon Zoot Rocks 100mg 20-pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Golden Mint Zoot Drops 100mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Beverages
ZootBlast Drink - 30mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 30%
Candy
ZOOT Rocks Caramel 100mg 20pk
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Beverages
ZootBlast - 10mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 10%
Beverages
Zootblast Energy Shot 10mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Edibles