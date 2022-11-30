Dispensaries near Disneyland

Frequently asked questions

Can you bring weed into Disneyland? No, smoking weed at Disneyland is not allowed. Smoking weed in public places is not prohibited. If you purchase weed from an Anaheim dispensary near Disneyland, you can only smoke it inside a private residence.

What do I need to buy recreational weed near Disneyland? To buy recreational weed an Anaheim dispensary near Disneyland you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.

Is there a weed dispensary near Disneyland? The closest Anaheim dispensary near Disneyland is Tropicanna Dispensary, which also offers online ordering with Leafly.com. You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at the closest Disneyland dispensary.