Find a weed dispensary near Ocean Beach, CA
Frequently asked questions
Yes! Recreational weed is legal for adults over 21 on Ocean Beach, CA. Medical patients are also able to make purchases legally.
In Ocean Beach, CA, adults over 21 can purchase up to one ounce of cannabis flower.
In Ocean Beach, CA, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.
Near Ocean Beach, CA, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.
In Ocean Beach, CA, an adult over 21 can carry up to one ounce (28.5 grams) at a time.