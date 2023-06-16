Find a weed dispensary near Chicago Midway Airport
Frequently asked questions
Illinois residents can purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis per day, while non-residents are only allowed to purchase 15 grams.
Adult use cannabis near Chicago Midway Airport typically costs between $10 and $20 per gram.
Near Midway Airport, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.
While Chicago Midway Airport security will not search you for cannabis, it is still illegal under federal law. This means that if you attempt to take cannabis through security, you are taking a risk (especially if traveling to a state without the same laws).