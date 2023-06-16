Find a weed dispensary near Chicago Midway Airport

Frequently asked questions

How much weed can I buy near the Chicago Midway Airport? Illinois residents can purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis per day, while non-residents are only allowed to purchase 15 grams.

How much does weed typically cost near the Chicago Midway Airport? Adult use cannabis near Chicago Midway Airport typically costs between $10 and $20 per gram.

What do I need to bring to a recreational dispensary near Chicago Midway Airport? Near Midway Airport, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.