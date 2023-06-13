Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Germantown, MD? Recreational weed is finally becoming legal in Germantown, MD! As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 will be able to purchase weed from recreational dispensaries. Medical cannabis has been available in the state since 2013.

How much weed can I buy in Germantown, MD? Medical patients in Germantown, MD can currently purchase up to 120 grams of cannabis flower. As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 will be able to purchase 1.5 ounces of flower.

How much does weed typically cost in Germantown, MD? Recreational cannabis is expected to cost between $10-$20 per gram in Germantown, MD depending on availability.

What do I need to bring to a dispensary in Germantown, MD? When purchasing adult-use cannabis in Germantown, MD, it is important to bring a state-issued driver’s license. We also suggest bringing cash in the amount you wish to spend. At the start of recreational sales, many dispensaries are expected to run on a cash-only basis.