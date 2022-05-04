Pet friendly dispensaries in Springfield, Massachusetts
Results 1-30 of 598
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, in Springfield, MA it is legal for adults age 21 or over to buy recreational weed.
Only adults age 21 or over with a valid form of identification card are allowed to buy recreational marijuana in Springfield, MA. Adults age 18 or older with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Massachusetts are allowed to purchase from medical dispensaries.
In Springfield, MA the only place you can legally consume marijuana is in a private residence. It is illegal to consume weed on any public land in Springfield.
The only legal place to buy cannabis in Springfield, MA is at a licensed marijuana dispensary.
In Springfield, MA adults can possess up to one once on them and another 10 ounces at home.