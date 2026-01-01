Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Canton, Mississippi
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- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup17.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup24.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDBragg Canna of Mississippi - High Street22.7 mi away
- MEDDabbs Cannabis Dispensary - Philadelphia53.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Greenwood2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins64.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMagnolia Greens1 dealPickup75.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
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